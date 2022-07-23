Rwanda: Parents Encouraged to Use Digital Payments While Paying School Fees

Parents have been urged to start using digital payment systems to pay for school fees ahead of the new academic year that starts in September.

This is part of a national awareness campaign on figital payments that is being championed by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT).

The campaign aims to accelerate cashless adoption across the country, and during an event that took place in Huye district on Friday July 22, merchants, parents, students and the public were all urged to adopt digital payment as it eases transactions.

"We want to sensitize the public on using a cashless mode while paying, doing transactions, selling, and also other needs, but we also want to encourage parents and students to start using this method even while paying for school fees, instead of making long lines in banking halls," said local government minister Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi.

Paula Ingabire, the Minister of ICT and Innovation, highlighted why they also intend to get views from the public on why some citizens still do not use cashless payment and to try and find solutions to their complaints.

"When we were in the pandemic, where we were all using cashless methods for payment, there was a huge impact where digital transactions increased up ten times which shows that Rwandans understand the cashless method," she said.

She added that the campaign is yet another way to give exposure to the services that can help the public with digital payment methods and to urge the service owners to reach out to the public and educate them while also finding solutions to their reasons.

One of the service providers, Emmanuel Nkurunziza the Managing Director of UrID Technologies, who implemented a digital payment where people can pay using a palm reader, said that the public is much interested in entering the world of paying without using cash.

"We approached citizens with a simple based solutions where one will only use their palm to transact and wont be required to enter password but still you find some hesitant to adopt it. It is therefore important to educate citizens on the benefits of using cashless payments."

