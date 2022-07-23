Rwanda: Bugesera Striker Sulley in Europe for Trials

22 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Sadick Sulley, a striker for local side Bugesera, has landed in the Netherlands for trials at Sparta Rotterdam ahead of the next season.

He was Bugesera's top scorer last season.

Since his arrival in Europe on Wednesday, however, Times Sport has learned that two more clubs - Tomsik FC in Slovenia and Slovan Teplice in Slovakia - have also expressed interest in his services, with his final destination expected to be concluded in the coming days.

"I will do my best wherever I get the chance and I am very optimistic that I can get a deal and make my name big here," Sulley told Times Sport.

The striker who hails from Techiman, a commercial town in Ghana, was discovered by former Ghana international John Paintsil and played for his academy before signing for Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities where he was their main striker.

He moved to Rwanda in 2020 to sign for Espoir FC and was their player of the season before joining Bugesera last September where he netted eight league goals in his first campaign with the club.

