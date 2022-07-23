Tanzania: Plans to Purchase 7bn/ - Equipment for New Southern Zone Hospital Underway

22 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi in Mtwara

THE government has set aside 7bn/- for procurement of medical equipment for the newly constructed Mtwara's Southern Zone Referral Hospital located at Mitengo Ward.

Mtwara Regional Commissioner (RC) Brigadier General Marco Gaguti made the revelation here noting that 5.5bn/- of the fund has already been set aside for purchasing the equipment.

He said the move will enable the hospital to provide effective, efficient and high quality specialized medical services.

"The construction of the hospital has been completed and only awaits the high-quality medical equipment ready to provide specialized medical services," he said.

He added that the state-of-the-art health facility will help residents who were being forced to travel some kilometers to access the best health services in Dar es Salaam.

