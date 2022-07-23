Tanzania: Mbeya Varsity Develops Drones for Medical Supplies, Irrigation

Mbeya University of Science and Technology (MUST) has developed drones technology with a capacity to deliver blood and other medical supplies to health facilities.

Speaking at the ongoing 17th Exhibition of Universities at grounds of Mnazi Mmoja in Dar es Salaam, the varsity's Innovation and Technology Validation Division instructor, Justine Mwakatobe said the innovation is in line with the country's industrial economy drive.

"We started this project in 2018...and in 2019 we secured funds from the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH).

He said the fund helped them to come up with the first version of drone in 2020 and by 2021, the institution produced the improved version.

He pointed out that out of two drones, one can be used in inaccessible areas affected by disasters like floods while the other one can be used in agriculture for irrigation purposes amid the shortage of rains caused by climate change.