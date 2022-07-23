East Africa: Samia, Uhuru Explains How Arusha Bypass Road Will Boost EAC Economy

22 July 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced a newly launched 42.4km Arusha Bypass Road which will boost tourism in the East African Community (EAC) member states.

The road links Arusha, Kilimanjaro and Manyara Regions and other parts of the regional trade bloc.

President Samia and her Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta who doubles as the EAC presiding chairperson officiated the Arusha Bypass, funded by African Development Bank.

The project consists of a 42.4 km long bitumen road that commences at Ngaramtoni, crosses Dodoma Road at Kisongo and ends at Usa River.

The project worth 217bn/- from the African Development Bank is expected to be one of the regional roads functioning as an international road connecting not only Kenya and Tanzania but also links countries such as Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda and promote African economic development.

On the other side, President Uhuru Kenyatta who doubles as EAC presiding chairperson explained Arusha Bypass will decongest the city, connect the EAC and stimulate businesses in the regional bloc.

