Tunisia: Giz to Launch Catalogue Dedicated to Alternative Tourism Products and Experiences in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — Through its project "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism in Tunisia," the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) will launch a catalogue dedicated to alternative tourism products and experiences in Tunisia.

GIZ announced the opening of a call for applications, from July 22 to August 5, in order to select 70 tourism service providers throughout Tunisia, the agency said Friday in a post.

The service providers targeted by this call for applications must carry out a formal activity, the German cooperation agency insists, adding that the alternative tourism products can be cultural, culinary, sports experiences, etc.

This catalogue is meant to help Tunisian travel agencies modernise the tours they offer by introducing new activities and building partnerships with service providers in the sector.

It is also intended as a promotional tool to make the Tunisian alternative offer visible at national and international tourist events to foreign tour operators, says GIZ.

It will thus allow a better visibility of the alternative tourist offer in Tunisia.

This catalogue will be available in an e-version on the website of the Tunisian Federation of Travel Agencies (FTAV) as well as on a platform specially dedicated to travel agencies.

The project "Promotion of Sustainable Tourism in Tunisia" is being implemented by GIZ in partnership with the Tunisian Ministry of Tourism and Handicrafts. It is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Union (EU) within the framework of

the programme Tounes Wijhetouna (Tunisia - our destination).

The project aims to diversify and strengthen the quality of Tunisian tourism offers. The focus lies on cultural and nature tourism products in selected regions. Thus, the sector contributes to a

sustainable strengthening of the economy and an improvement of the Tunisian labour market.