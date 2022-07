Zamalek football team have reclaimed their 28th Egypt Cup title for the season 2020-2021 after beating Ahly 2-1 on Thursday.

Zamalek initiated the scoring by 2-0 with goals from Ahmed "Zizo" El Sayed and Emam Ashour on 6 and 30 minutes.

Al Ahly's Hossam Hassan scored one back in the 55th minute.