Africa: 14th U.S.-Africa Business Summit Wraps Up

Marrakech — The 14th US-Africa Business Summit wrapped up on Friday in Marrakech, after three days of constructive exchange and debate around the theme "Building the future together".

The event, held at the initiative of the Moroccan government in partnership with the "Corporate Council on Africa" (CCA), brought together a large U.S. government delegation, African ministers and decision-makers of the largest U.S. multinationals and African business community. It served as an opportunity to establish forward-looking tripartite U.S.-Morocco-Africa business partnerships.

"We can proudly say that Morocco has organized an extraordinary Summit, which was a great success," Minister of Industry and Trade Ryad Mezzour told the press after the closing ceremony.

This event has brought together more than 1,500 participants, six FMs and over twenty ministers representing different sectors and more than fifty African countries," he said, adding that 80% of participants are from the private sector.

"More than 450 U.S. companies were present, which is huge. Over 5,000 connections were initiated between representatives of the public and private sectors," the minister added, noting that several business contracts were signed between U.S. and African companies during the event.

Recalling that more than 40% of participants were women, Mr. Mezzour expressed his thanks to the 250 representatives of national and international media who have covered this event of global significance.

For his part, Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen described the Summit as "a rich experience which allowed us to share our ideas and experiences about current U.S. government programs to support Africa."

"The Summit also provided an opportunity for the African public and private sectors to share their vision for the future of U.S.-Africa relations, especially in the post-Covid context," Mr. Kyerematen said.

This Summit, he added, lays the ground for a "deeper engagement between the United States and Africa, between the private and public sectors of African countries, and between the private sectors in Africa and the United States."

For her part, the President and CEO of the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA), Florizelle Liser, said the Summit provided an opportunity to emphasize the importance of joint action of U.S. and African governments and African and U.S. private sectors, "to promote investment, economic and trade relations between the United States and Africa."

"We are honored and delighted to work closely with the Moroccan government and for having the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI," she said, adding that the CCA is committed to working with Morocco to advance the U.S.-Africa economic relationship.