Morocco: Us Delegation Visits Agadir, Guest of Honor of 2023 'Morocco Day' in Washington DC

Agadir — A senior US delegation led by Ron Busby, President/CEO of the U.S. Black Chambers, arrived, Thursday in Agadir, as part of a working visit to Morocco.

The two-day visit to the Souss-Massa region was part of preparations for a celebration in honor of the city of Agadir, guest of honor of the 2023 "Morocco Day" in Washington DC.

On this occasion, the delegation visited the Chtouka-Ait Baha seawater desalination plant, the Souss-Massa Technopark, and the University Hospital (CHU) of Agadir, as well as the cable car station and the Kasbah of Agadir Oufella to inquire about the economic potential and investment opportunities offered by this region.

This visit, which included meetings with several elected officials and economic stakeholders in the region, was an opportunity to exchange information and ideas on the economic and human potential of the city, and on the prospects for joint cooperation between Morocco and the United States in various fields.

A ceremony was held to hand over an official invitation to the president of the local government of Agadir to participate in the 8th edition of "Morocco Day" after the city was announced as the guest of honor of this international event.

This invitation was handed over by the head of the US delegation, the head of the Moroccan American Network, and the executive chairman of "Morocco Day", Mohamed Hajjam, in the presence of the executive chairman of the "Morocco Day" event in Washington DC, Adib Sliki.

Morocco Day is considered one of the economic events officially recognized by the Mayor of Washington DC. July 15 of each year has become an occasion to celebrate Moroccan-American relations that date back decades.

On this occasion, the president of the US Black Chambers praised the efforts made by the Wali of the Souss-Massa region, the president of the communal council of Agadir, the president of the council of the Souss-Massa region and the various stakeholders, who ensure comprehensive development in the region.

At the end of this visit, the US delegation commended the standard of the infrastructure and projects visited, and the dynamism characterizing the local authority of Agadir. The delegation hoped to build bridges between the two parties with a view to creating partnerships in various areas of development.