Tanzania/Somalia: Stars Seal Away Win Vs Somalia

Taifa Stars are in a pole position to advance to the second round of Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after securing 1-0 away victory over Somalia at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

It was an away win as Somalia have opted to use the Dar es Salaam arena as their home ground in this tournament.

Taifa Stars need a draw of any kind in their return leg match at the same venue on July 30 to advance and face Uganda in the second round of the tournament that solely involves domestic leagues' players.

Banking on striking trio of George Mpole, Kibu Denis and Abdul Suleiman upfront, Taifa Stars netted their winner early in the second half through Suleiman who headed home the winner in the 46th minute.

Prior to the yesterday's encounter, the team's Head Coach Kim Poulsen said he banked on the three strikers to deliver at the high level and that was what they did in the yesterday's match.

Somalia were the first to knock Taifa Stars door in the first minute of the encounter, but Ahmed Hassan's shot went off target.

Taifa Stars responded in 11th minute through Feisal Salum, whose powerful shot hit a post after he was fed by Salum Abubakari.

Five minutes later in the 16th minute, Feisal Salum made another attempt, but his Somalia defenders cleared the danger timely.

Another attempt was in the 21st minute when Dennis Kibu's strike was cleared by Somalia goalkeeper.

Somalia spent much of time in the first half playing in their own half, hence giving Taifa Stars strikers; Abdul Suleiman, George Mpole and Kibu Dennis no space to breathe.

A minute after resumption, Taifa Stars managed to score the winner in the 46th minute through Abdul Suleiman who headed home the ball from Salum Abubakar's well taken cross.

On form Suleiman, who will serve Azam in the 2022/23 season after completing his transfer from Coastal Union of Tanga troubled Somalia defence frequently.

Suleimani came close to add Taifa Stars' second goal in the 57th minute, but Somalia defenders were on alert to thwart away the danger.

In the 64th minute, Feisal Salum who played brilliantly at the middle of terrain, saw his powerful striker being blocked by Somalia goal keeper Said Aweys.

Taifa Stars Danish coach, Kim Poulsen made some changes by taking off George Mpole for Reliant Lusajo and Farid Mussa who replaced Suleiman.

In 87th minute game was temporarily halted after the team's skipper Aishi Manula picked an injury.

He was replaced by Abutwalibu Mshery.