Nigeria: Peter Obi Visits Gov Ikpeazu in Abia

The LP presidential candidate has been visiting prominent political figures and clerics, apparently to solicit political support.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, at his private residence at Umuobiakwa, a community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

On his arrival, in the morning, Mr Obi was received by Governor Ikpeazu.

Both had a closed-door meeting before a private breakfast session, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

There were speculations that the LP candidate's visit was to seek the support of Governor Ikpeazu for his 2023 presidential ambition.

But the governor's spokesperson, Onyebuchi Ememanka, was quick to refute the speculations.

He said Mr Obi was only on a courtesy visit.

"Former Governor Obi informed Governor Ikpeazu that he was in Abia State to attend an event at the Mater Dei Catholic Cathedral, Umuahia, and in line with official courtesies and protocols, he had to come to see the governor before proceeding to the event," Mr Ememanka said in a statement.

He said the duo discussed a wide range of issues from security, economy and politics, but did not provide details.

"Governor Ikpeazu presented him with a souvenir bag containing the first ever Abia State Long Term Development Plan and the Abia State Industrial Policy which was presented to the governor at the United Nations Industrial Development Organization," the governor's spokesperson said.

Not the first time

Since he emerged the presidential candidate of the LP, Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, has been visiting prominent politicians across the country, mainly in the South-south and South-east regions.

Last month, Mr Obi visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

Beyond visiting prominent politicians, Mr Obi has also been visiting some churches and clerics lately

The visits have been described as a strategy by the LP candidate to build political support.

Mr Ikpeazu is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Obi's former party.

The former governor was a presidential aspirant of the PDP before he announced his resignation from the party, a few days to its presidential primary, saying there were practices in the party that were inconsistent with his "belief and persona."

He defected to the LP where he later emerged the party's 2023 presidential candidate.