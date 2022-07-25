Kenya: Dozens Dead in Kenya Bus Crash

24 July 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Nik Martin

A bus plunged into Kenya's Nithi River killing at least 24 people, local media reported Sunday.

The vehicle was traveling from the central town of Meru along the highway to the coastal city of Mombasa when it careered off a bridge and into the water, some 40 meters (130 feet) below.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. local time (1530 GMT) on Sunday.

Nation newspaper described how bodies were strewn across the river and on the bank.

Death toll could rise

It said the death toll could rise as some victims are believed to be under the wreckage.

Red Cross officials said the rescue operation was suspended after nightfall.

The Star newspaper cited an eyewitness who said 20 people were injured.

The publication said the wounded were transferred to two local hospitals.

The accident is the latest in a series of deadly crashes in Kenya and the wider East African region, where roads are often narrow while police often cite speeding drivers for accidents.

At least 20 passengers were killed on July 8 in a crash along the highway from the capital Nairobi to Mombasa.

With material from The Associated Press

Edited by: John Silk

X