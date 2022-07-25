Kenya: Moraa Wipes Off Tokyo Tears With World Championships Bronze

Nairobi — After failing to reach the final at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2022, Mary Moraa wiped those tears off with a well worked bronze in the 800m at the World Athletics Championships on the final day of action at Hayward field in Eugene, Oregon.

The Kenyan did so in superb fashion, setting a new Personal best time of 1:56.71, clocking a lifetime best for the second time in less than a month, having done so during the National Trials last month.

This was Kenya's last medal of the Championships, taking the country's tally to 10, one less than the haul at the 2019 showpiece in Doha.

Olympic Champion Athing Mu of the USA just but held on for gold in front of the home fans, clocking a world leading time of 1:56.30 ahead of Keely Hodgkinson of Britain who clocked 1:56.38.

Moraa, Kenya's sole representative in the race was fourth as the athletes went through the first lap with Mu, the Olympic champion using her long strides to command the lead.

The Kenyan began to charge up for the top at the back straight and once they had only 100 to go, she ensured she did just but enough to guard her place in bronze, ensuring Ethiopian Diribe Welteji was in safe distance.

The 22-year old has now clinched her first senior medal, adding on to the World Under-18 silver she clinched in Nairobi in 2017 in her global collection.

Her new focus now will be on the Commonwealth Games where she will double in both the 800m and 400m.