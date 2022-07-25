South Africa: A Blow to Ramaphosa As Zuma's 'Taliban' Slate Sweep KZN Elections

24 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi and Chris Makhaye

New leaders of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal were announced in the early hours of Sunday and they are not allies of party president Cyril Ramaphosa. A completely new leadership - from former president Jacob Zuma's 'Taliban' slate - now runs the province. Hours after the elections, the ANC confirmed that Ramaphosa would not attend the conference after all.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala failed to secure another term to lead the ANC in the province. Instead, his rival Sboniso Duma received 930 of the 1,595 votes.

Duma headed the "Taliban" slate of candidates allied to former president Jacob Zuma, which swept away Zikala's "Ankole" slate linked to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The position of deputy chair went to Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu, who was nominated by a delegate from the floor. Mdumiseni Ntuli failed to retain his position as secretary, with Bheki Mtolo receiving 195 more votes than him.

Sipho Hlomuko emerged as deputy secretary while Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba clinched the title of provincial treasurer.

This outcome in former president Jacob Zuma's home province is a setback for party president Ramaphosa's re-election campaign. The "Taliban" is...

