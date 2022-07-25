South Africa: Investigations Ongoing After Two People Killed in Tshwane in Yet Another Tavern Shooting in SA

24 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

At least 23 people have been shot dead in or around taverns across South Africa this month with the grisly count increasing overnight after two people were killed in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane on the evening of Friday 22 July.

Two people were shot dead and several others injured in yet another tavern shooting on Friday evening, this time in GaRankuwa, Tshwane.

South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello told Daily Maverick that "On 22 July 2022 at about 23:00, two people were fatally shot and seven wounded when unknown suspects, driving a silver Polo, reportedly fired shots randomly at patrons who were sitting outside at a tavern in Ga-Rankuwa."

"The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and police will be investigating two cases of murder and seven of attempted murder," said Sello, adding that "anyone who may have information about the incident or the suspects is urged to report at the nearest police station or on the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111 and anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via MySapsapp. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential."

