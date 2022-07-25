South Africa: Long Walk to WAFCON Glory - Grit and Guile Key to Banyana Banyana Success

analysis

Banyana Banyana clinched their maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown on Saturday 23 July, finally ending a wait of two decades for the title of African Queens.

After finishing as bridesmaids on five previous occasions at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Banyana Banyana finally exorcised the ghosts of Wafcons past, nabbing the most prized possession in African football after seeing off hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final of a biennial spectacle on Saturday 23 July.

A brilliant brace by former Tshwane University of Technology forward Hildah Magaia - with Jermaine Seoposenwe involved in the build-up of both goals - saw South Africa wipe away the tears of previous disappointments at the continental showpiece.

Morocco attempted to fight back and pulled a goal back through Rosella Ayane in the 80th minute.

However, even with tens of thousands of Moroccans cheering their nation on at the Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, South Africa's hunger and drive to end their Wafcon drought saw them keep their calm and carry on to victory.

The win saw the South Africans become the second country, alongside Nigeria, to have their men's and women's teams crowned continental champions. The South African men famously won...