South Africa: Long Walk to WAFCON Glory - Grit and Guile Key to Banyana Banyana Success

24 July 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Banyana Banyana clinched their maiden Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown on Saturday 23 July, finally ending a wait of two decades for the title of African Queens.

After finishing as bridesmaids on five previous occasions at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon), Banyana Banyana finally exorcised the ghosts of Wafcons past, nabbing the most prized possession in African football after seeing off hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final of a biennial spectacle on Saturday 23 July.

A brilliant brace by former Tshwane University of Technology forward Hildah Magaia - with Jermaine Seoposenwe involved in the build-up of both goals - saw South Africa wipe away the tears of previous disappointments at the continental showpiece.

Morocco attempted to fight back and pulled a goal back through Rosella Ayane in the 80th minute.

However, even with tens of thousands of Moroccans cheering their nation on at the Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, South Africa's hunger and drive to end their Wafcon drought saw them keep their calm and carry on to victory.

The win saw the South Africans become the second country, alongside Nigeria, to have their men's and women's teams crowned continental champions. The South African men famously won...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X