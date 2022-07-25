Tanzania: Ugandan MPs Learn From Tanzania's Oil, Gas

SIXTEEN UGANDAN Members of Parliament are in the country to learn and share experience on oil and gas sector particularly on oil pipelines to be able to advise in the construction of East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.

The 1,443- kilometer pipeline project will transport crude oil from Hoima in Uganda to Chongoleani in Tanga Tanzania.

Tanzania through Tanzania Zambia Mafuta (Tazama) pipeline has more than 50 years experience in transporting oil through the pipeline.

Speaking after visiting the Tazama pipeline at Kigamboni area in Dar es Salaam, Uganda Minister of State for the Ministry of Energy, Mineral and Development, Dr Peter Lokeries said they have visited Tanzania to gain knowledge and share experience in the sector.

Tanzania entered into an agreement with Zambia about 50 years ago where they set up a pump to start sending crude oil to Zambia.

He said what they learnt from Tazama pipeline will be useful in implementing the EACOP project.

"Tanzania has vast experience, instead of going to look for experts from abroad we want to use the expertise from Tanzania in implementing our projects," Lokeries

He said they are proud of Tanzania for having such expertise in transporting crude oil through pipeline which is a source of knowledge.

The minister said they have seen how Tanzania transports oil from the country to Zambia and they can see how successful they will be when EACOP takes off.

"The good thing is, Tanzania have been running oil pump for a long time not only they just started, so we are proud of it because you will be play a big role to the EACOP project," he said.

He said that after some time when EACOP project takes off even Uganda will have many experts who will come from Tanzania and Uganda to hold top to bottom positions.

On his part, the Deputy Chairperson of Uganda Parliamentary Committee, Emily Kugonza said the 16 member-team have learnt a lot through the benchmark visit they have learned many things.

He said they can now do the EACOP project with confidence and it will enable them to work together.

Mr Felchesmi Mramba the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy said the MPs came to see various things focusing on the oil sector so that they can use them in EACOP project for the benefits of both countries.

Mramba said he was happy to see that other countries recognise the activities being carried out by Tanzanians and are ready to cooperate with them in execution of EACOP project.