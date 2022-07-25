Ethiopia: Somali Region in Ethiopia Claims Victory Over Al-Shabaab in Attack

The Security Council of the Somali Regional Government has issued a statement on a 4-day battle between the Liyu Police and Al-Shabaab fighters.

The statement said that Liyu police killed more than 100 fighters and burned 13 vehicles the militants crossed into the border while capturing other fighters.

Al-Shabaab intended to move into the Oromo Autonomous Region to join a rebel group called Shane, which Ethiopia recognized as a "Terrorist Organization".

The fighting took place in the area of "Hul-Hul" where the officers leading the Liyu Police Force said that they had isolated the fighters and this is the place where the majority of the casualties occurred on both sides.

The Security Council said that they will reveal more information about the attack at an unspecified time after special meetings with the officers of the Liyuu Police Force and the Heads of the Regional Government.

Meanwhile, Al-Shabaab said it killed 87 Liyu police soldiers in the latest and rare attack in Ethiopia and captured several alive.