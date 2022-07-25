Somalia: President Hassan Sheikh Heads to Egypt

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali president Hassan Sheikh and a high-level delegation he is leading will leave Mogadishu for Cairo, the capital of Egypt on Sunday.

The president's trip which came after receiving an invitation from his Egyptian counterpart Abdilfatah El-Sisi will take two days.

The two leaders will discuss a range of issues touching on the bilateral relations between Somalia and Egypt and are expected to ink a deal on cooperation in different fields.

Also, the president is set to hold a meeting with the Somali community in Cairo to brief them on the current situation in their motherland.

The visit to Cairo marks the 7th by Hassan Sheikh since his election. He previously traveled to UAE, Turkey, Eritrea, Djibouti, Tanzania, and Kenya.