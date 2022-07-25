Somalia: First Miraa Consignment Set to Leave for Somalia On Sunday

24 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The first miraa consignment is expected to leave for Somalia Sunday, 24th July 2022.

In a Twitter post, the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) announced that Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya had confirmed that it is all systems go for the resumption of Miraa exports.

This he said follows the Government's initiative and subsequent concerted efforts by the Authority, Miraa Traders, Airlines, and the Somali government.

The authority said that the CS had also confirmed that 22 Traders who have been approved by AFA will receive their export licenses, and the farmers should expect to export their first crop before the end of the week.

Local miraa farmers had been locked out of the Somali market since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The situation changed after bilateral talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and new Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

