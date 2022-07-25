Somalia: Somali President Meets With USAID Director in Mogadishu

24 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has today received in Mogadishu a delegation from USAID at Villa Somalia.

The delegation was led by Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.

The President of Somalia has expressed his appreciation for the USAID's long-standing support of Somalia and its people.

The visit by Power comes as Somalia is facing food insecurity due to the devastating drought that impacted the lives of nearly 10 million people in the urban and rural areas.

