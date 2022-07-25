Egypt: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer's Travel to Egypt, the UAE, and Ethiopia

23 July 2022
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Mike Hammer will travel to Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia July 24-August 1. He will provide U.S. support toward forging a diplomatic resolution to issues related to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that would achieve the interests of all parties and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous region. In Addis Ababa, Ambassador Hammer will also consult with the African Union, under whose auspices GERD talks occur.

In addition, while in Ethiopia, Special Envoy Hammer will have an opportunity to review progress on delivery of humanitarian assistance, and accountability for human rights violations and abuses as well as efforts to advance peace talks between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan authorities. The United States remains committed to advancing diplomatic efforts in support of an inclusive political process towards lasting peace, security, and prosperity for all people in Ethiopia.

