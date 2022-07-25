Libya: AU Commission Chairperson Calls Libyan Warring Parties to Silence Their Guns for the Sake of Peace

press release

Addis Ababa — 23 July 2022: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, HE. Moussa Faki Mahamat, is following with deep concern, the recent developments of insecurity in Tripoli, and calls on warring parties to silence their guns by refraining from all forms of violence in deference to the yearnings of the Libyan People for peace.

The Chairperson deplores the loss of life resulting from yesterday's clashes between rival armed groups and emphasizes that the security of civilians is an obligation under International Humanitarian Law.

The Chairperson reiterates the continued commitment of the African Union to support the peace process in Libya throuph its roadmap for reconciliation, spearheaded by the AU Ad Hoc High-Level Committee on Libya, chaired by H.E. Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of Congo.

The Chairperson further urges all political actors, in the interest of sustainable peace and security, to redouble their efforts towards finding amicable solutions to the current crisis, and to place the interest of Libya and the Libyan People, above other considerations.