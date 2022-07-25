Kenya: Death Toll Rises to 30 in Nithi Bridge Bus Accident

25 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Editorial Desk

Nairobi — Six more were on Monday morning retrieved from the wreckage of the bus that plunged into River Nithi, raising the death toll to 30.

Police said thirteen people were in hospital, some with serious injuries even as the search for more bodies continued in the river.

Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner Nobert Komora said they were also working to retrieve the bus wreckage.

"We are still searching for more bodies in the river in the exercise that resumed this (Monday) morning," he said.

The accident occured on Sunday at about 6pm when the Mombasa-bound bus plunged into the river, about 40 meters down, killing 20 people on the spot. Six others were pronounced dead on arrival in hospital.

The search and rescue was, however, called off until Monday morning when six more bodies were retrieved.

Police said preliminary investigations had shown that the bus plunged into the river due to brake failure at the bridge that is marked as a black spot due to the high number of accidents that have occurred there.

"The accident occurred at about 6pm, and we are having challenges retrieving the bodies," a local police officer said.

There were fears that some of the bodies may have been swept away.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X