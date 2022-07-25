Eritrea: Training On Leadership in Central Region

24 July 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The National Union of Eritrean Women organized two weeks training on leadership to 80 members from various Government institutions as well as board members of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and National Union of Eritrea Women.

The training was provided by Dr. Haile Neguse, Eritrean expert residing in the US.

Speaking at the concluding event of the training held on 23 July, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, said that the training was part of the effort the national union has been exerting to develop the capacity of women.

The trainees on their part commending for the opportunity they were provided called for the sustainability of the program.

Similarly, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students organized training on social science to 99 high school students including 55 female from all sub-zones in Anseba Region.

The training that was provided from 14 to 22 July included political and ideological concept, philosophy and religion, youth and national service, National Charter, nation and nationalism, youth and environmental conservation, as well as information technology.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the union branch in the region, called on the trainees to apply the training they were provided in the nation building process.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X