Eritrea: Training On Leadership in Central Region

The National Union of Eritrean Women organized two weeks training on leadership to 80 members from various Government institutions as well as board members of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students and National Union of Eritrea Women.

The training was provided by Dr. Haile Neguse, Eritrean expert residing in the US.

Speaking at the concluding event of the training held on 23 July, Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, said that the training was part of the effort the national union has been exerting to develop the capacity of women.

The trainees on their part commending for the opportunity they were provided called for the sustainability of the program.

Similarly, the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students organized training on social science to 99 high school students including 55 female from all sub-zones in Anseba Region.

The training that was provided from 14 to 22 July included political and ideological concept, philosophy and religion, youth and national service, National Charter, nation and nationalism, youth and environmental conservation, as well as information technology.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Azazi Bereketeab, head of the union branch in the region, called on the trainees to apply the training they were provided in the nation building process.