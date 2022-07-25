Sudan: Khartoum Education - Pass Rate in Basic Education Certificate Registers 80.6 Percent

Acting Director of Education of the State of Khartoum Dr. Qareeballah Mohamed Ahmed has announced that the pass rate in the Basic Education Certificate this year has registered 80.6% compared to last year, when it was 79.8.%.

Speaking at a press conference here today, he said despite the difficult conditions in this school year, distinction achieved by the students who sat for exams impressed the teachers, where the success rate in most subjects increased a lot. There is a clear lead for girls, with a success rate of 86%, and for boys, 76%.

The Wali (governor) of Khartoum State announced the students who jointly scored the top place in the exams, as students Abu-Bakr Babiker Omar Abdel-Rahim with a total of 279 marks, Osama Hashem Osman Omar - from the Locality of Khartoum-, Akram Al-RiAh Al-Jazuli Bashir- Khartoum-, Al-Amin Osman Al-Amin Ahmed - Jabal Awliya Locality-, Elfa Sayed Ahmed Taha - Khartoum - and Amna Osman Al-Zubair-Eastern Nile Locality-, Ayaa al-Nur Mohamed Ibrahim - Jabal Awliya -, Ayaa Tariq Ali Mohamed- Khartoum -, Dania Mohamed Abdel-Baqi Mohamed- Eastern Nile Locality- and Razan Kamal-Eddin Ahmed al-Haj - Omdurman Locality.