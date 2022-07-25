analysis

July 24 — Sudan Press Headlines for Sunday, July 24, 2022

Main story: Emergency lawyers: Recording of (4) rape reports against individuals by the Central Reserve Forces

Political news:

-Economist: The Statistics Authority misleads public opinion in the method of calculating inflation.

Officially: Price of liter of benzene is 762 and gasoline is 750 pounds, and Khartoum is charging 2 pounds for infrastructure fees.

Source: Finance Ministry agrees to raise the incentive to mark the Certificate Exam papers to (300) thousand pounds.

Sudan raises fuel prices for the fourth time in 3 months

Wagdi Saleh: We have a full list of 135,000 employees of the National Congress cadres in the civil service.

Pharmacists: Medicines on the market are not registered.

International Institute: The continuation of violence in Sudan imposes military rule.

Former Foreign Minister: The Renaissance Dam is a great strategic gain for Sudan. The Ministry of Oil orders the inventory of warehouses to implement a new price for fuel.

Analysis: The disputes of the Beja components among themselves stop development and deprive the region from participating in governance and the distribution of wealth.

Closure of many pharmacies in Khartoum due to poor financial conditions.

Revolutionary Front welcomes statement of VICE - President of

Sovereignty Council and considers it an advanced step to solve the political crisis. Amid a large presence, the meeting of the Constituent General Assembly of Journalists kicks off.

Mubarak Al-Fadil welcomes Hemedti's announcement of the merging of his forces and the withdrawal of the army from politics.

5,000 heads of hashish were seized in the raid on the area between the White Nile bridges and Al-Fetihab, known in Colombia.

After the increase in fuel prices..a large increase in the prices of transportation tariffs in Khartoum.

Report: To die more than once.. Corpses rise in mortuaries. Who are the unidentified?.

Investigation: Corruption in the Khartoum State Transportation Company. National Ribat University hosts the first Scientific Conference of the Sudanese Physiology Society.

Justice and Equality Movement: Hemedti's statement reinforced Al-Burhan's speech.

The General Assembly of Journalists selects the Elections Committee.

Jibril affirms Sudan's readiness to receive Arab investments.

Saudi Arabia provides $100 million to support food security in Sudan.

The Federal Ministry of Health approves a national center for liver transplantation in Sudan.

Federal origin welcomes Hemedti's speech and confirms the integration of the Rapid Support Forces and movements into the Army.

Investment: Gezira State is an important pillar in supporting the national economy.

The Director of the World Health Organization meets with Amira Al-Fadi.

Former Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam Al-Saddiq: The file of normalization with Israel is ambiguous and dangerous.

Freedom and Change Central Council: Hemedti's speech was retreat and meets some of the demands of the mass movement.

The Dismantling Committee: The Intelligence Service did not cooperate with us, nor did the military and security services.

The independent press base rejects Dar Al-Mohandes's event to elect a union of journalists.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Legislation of a new Railways Law to deter saboteurs.

Wagdi Saleh: We fought a real struggle over the National Congress funds with Al-Burhan.

A person accused of forging arms purchase permits arrested in Omdurman market.

Maryam Al-Saddiq: The Military has taken control of the file of neighboring countries, not the Foreign Ministry.

Extracting a (knife) from the head of a citizen at the Police Hospital.

Foreign Ministry Recruitment Review Committee reveals abuses and the recruitment of failed applicants.

Economist: Hamdouk took advantage of the postponement of the Economic Conference to pass the plan to lift subsidies.

Postponing the processions of Sudan - One Homeland until Tuesday.

Egyptian Ambassador: Contacts with Sudanese political forces for the sake of consensus.