Sudan: Kirkir Trees , Unknown Nutritional Value

Sudan enjoys enormous quantities of natural plants and medical herbs that are used as traditional medicine fort many diseases. Caring of this wealth through more research and expansion of its cultivation constitutes material support to the Sudanese people and the national economy.

kirkir trees are one of these natural plants, which are useful and delicious fruits.

To know more about the little-known fruit, Sudanow met Dr.Mohammed Osman Sayed Ahmed, a natural and medical plants Expert, explained that: kirkir is a wild tree with fruits similar to the fruits of Jugan. It is found in the forests of western and southern Kordofan and its plains adjacent to valleys and the strip east and west of the Nuba Mountains, the Blue Nile, Darfur and some other areas. In Sudan, it is found abundantly in Rashad, Abu jubiha and Abbasiya Taqli and El Daein areas and grows in the high mountains. Its leaves are large, beautiful and shiny. They are used as ornamental trees. Each fruit has 3-4 large seeds , with triangular-shape. Its fruits resemble lemons in shape , sweet in taste, with a special distinctive flavor when it's eaten fresh, Purdue University in America classified it as one of the most important food for famines and said that its fruits are eaten fresh or dried during the period of scarcity and famine.

"A number of studies that proved its help in treating many diseases. and relieve stomach cramps"Sayed Ahmed said.

He pointed out that the juice is sweet in taste and has a good flavor that is loved by the people of the region, especially children, and the fruits are used to reduce blood sugar , Reduce blood pressure, dissolve fat from the body and eliminate bacteria, in addition to treating gastrointestinal diseases, urinary tract and colds, when that fruits are soaked and drunk on an empty stomach before eating.