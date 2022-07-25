Sudan: After a Successful Liver Transplant, Alia Specialist Hospital Prepares for Bone Marrow

Aliaa Specialized Hospital is preparing to carry out bone marrow transplants inside after the success of the first two liver transplant operations in the country, which were performed last Wednesday, the first in which a mother donated to her daughter, followed by a second surgery last Thursday, in which a son donated liver to father.

The medical director of Aliaa Specialized Hospital, consultant neurosurgeon, Major General Doctor Zakaria Ibrahim explained in a press conference held on Friday in the hospital that planning to carry out liver transplants in the country began five years ago, by conducting a scientific study, which indicated that no less than 50 patients travel monthly to perform liver transplants abroad, with a cost ranging from 40, 000 to 55,000 US dollars.

The press conference was attended by the Sudanese team of surgeons headed by the consultant of liver and biliary tract surgery, Dr. Al-Fateh Yusuf, and the Indian surgeon Shailendra.

Dr.Zakaria said that the two surgeries that were carried out for liver transplantation were successful, and that the two patients are now in good condition.

He stated that the two operations were carried out by two teams of surgeons, a Sudanese and an Indian, after communicating with the Indian Manipal Hospital, which was selected from several hospitals by an integrated technical team according to competitive standards from Spain and Turkey, to be agreed with Manipal, provided that four free operations are performed in addition to medicines. Providing full health care to patients free of charge.

He pointed out that the main objective of the hospital since its establishment in 2015 is to settle treatment inside, especially organ transplantation and microsurgery, which began with kidney transplantation. Where the first operation was carried out in October of the year 2018, and the number has so far reached 36 successful transplant operations.

He pointed out that liver transplant operations represent the third project of the hospital, which aims to provide medical services related to liver transplantation to patients in Sudan as a national project, as well as to patients of the African continent.