Sudan: Beekeeping

The beekeeping is considered one of the most major activities in Sennar State which enjoys hue human and natural resources that introduced pioneering experiences in beekeeping and production of honey.

(Sudanow) met the Director General of Al-Shifa Apiaries Project for the production of Natural Agricultural Honey, the Expert in Honey Science and Resources Management, Engineer Fatth Al-Rahman Issa Adam to talk about this vital resource.

Enginer Issa indicated that Sennar State is characterized by diverse vegetation that helps provide nectar and pollen throughout the year, which alone can place Sudan as a leading honey-producing country. He went to say" This was helped by the distinguished location of Sennar State in the rich savannah area with good clay soil, lands of Garir and sedimentary soil on the banks of the Blue Nile, Dinder and Rahad rivers. Acacia, Sidr and other forest trees) spread in large areas in all parts of the state, which exceed 600,000 acres, in addition to other agricultural and horticultural crops on the banks of the Blue Nile, Dander and Rahad in an area of more than 75,000 acres. As for the irrigated sector in the state, which It includes a number of projects occupying huge areas of more than 485,000 acres that are planted with many cash crops, while the rainy sector is located in an area of more than 5 million and 600 thousand acres. Cash crops are also grown (corn, sunflower, sesame and other crops

Expert Issa explained that these huge potentialities represent the sustainability for beekeeping and honey production (throughout the year), but despite the provision of all the natural and agricultural resources, as they considered important source and a good climate to attract foreign and domestic investment, However, the exploitation of them does not exceed one percent of the available capabilities.

He announced the state's readiness to provide opportunities for the researchers, dilettantism and amateurs inside and outside Sudan to join beekeeping in Sennar State by extending support via Al-Shifa Apiaries Project which includes a number of activities, top of which, the Beekeeping which is considered one of in supporting the important activities for the state and the invidual to support economy and increase the income level.

He added that there are a number of associations trained within the project under its management, in addition to a number of wildlife members in the locality of Dinder and employees of the National Service, and more than three associations were formed, all of them engaged in the field of work for the production of honey, considering that it is one of the most important resources available in the state of Sennar.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture, at the project's site organized celebration to honour the project represented in the Manager Director, Engineer Issa who participated in a number of exhibitions and conferences on honey production in many Arab and African countries achieving the first place in many of them.