Sudan: Blue Nile State Sleep Walking Into Tribal Conflict Crisis

One hundred and five persons were killed and more than two hundred others were injured when fighting broke out last week between between Hausa and some tribes in the Blue Nile state which borders Ethiopia.

Minister of Health of the Blue Nile State attributed the incidents to the land dispute , adding that more than 17,000 persons displaced to the neighboring states of Sennar and Gezira fleeing the fighting.

The Minister of Health in the Blue Nile Region, Dr. Jamal Nasser Al-Sayed has warned from shocking rise in the wave of displacement of people fleeing the events of tribal fighting in the localities of Al-Rusairis and Qaisan to more than 150 thousand displaced people, and (50%) of them are children.

Dr. explained. Nasser told (Al-Sudani) daily that the latest statistic of the dead and wounded of the events until last, Thursday, reached (121) dead and (292) wounded, of whom (41) were wounded, who were transferred to Khartoum for treatment. He said that the displaced people in the shelter centers suffer from an acute shortage of Food, and that (20%) of them suffer from a lack of nutrients due to hunger, which threatens the spread of malnutrition diseases among them if adequate food and treatment are not available. He feared catching other epidemic diseases as a result of the large crowding, coinciding with the rains these days, in light of the lack of shelter. He revealed an increase in cases of depression and mental illness, reaching (223) cases, according to yesterday's preliminary statistic, and appealed to the central government and civil society organizations to intervene urgently and provide shelter, clothing, food and medicines.

Meanwhile, The Technical Committee of the Security and Defense Council, headed by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan has issued a statement on the incidents in the Blue Nile Region.

The statement said the Technical Committee of the Security and Defense Council met under the chairmanship of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and in the presence of the military component of TSC today, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the General Command of the Armed Forces.

The committee discussed the security situation throughout the country, including the latest regrettable incidents in the Blue Nile region, which resulted in the death of a number of citizens, and damage of private and public properties, the statement said.

The armed forces pray for mercy on the martyrs and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded.

The statement pointed out that in order to secure the country and preserve its national security, the Technical Committee of the Security and Defense Council decided underscoring the measures taken by the region's security committee to prevent aggravation of the conflict between the components of the area and directing the Attorney General to form a fact-finding committee in preparation for accountability.

The region's security committee should take the necessary legal measures against those who stir up sedition and incitement to acts of violence.

The committee further decided strengthening the security forces in the area and continuing to deal firmly and promptly with all cases of attacks on individuals and private and public property.

The security committee in Kassala State where a considerable number of Hausa tribe members live, , last Monday issued an order prohibiting and restricting gatherings and processions on roads and public places in the neighborhoods of Kassala and its markets to avoid any breach of the public safety and tranquility.

The order was issued following events that happened in Kassala city in the past days.

The order is valid within the Kassala Locality borders as of today (Monday) until another order is issued.

The order warned that anyone who violates the order will be punished under the provisions of the Criminal Code for the year 1991, Amendment 2020.