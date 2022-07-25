Sudan Wins Gold Medals in African Taekwondo Championship

The Sudanese National Taekwondo Team presented from Kigali, the capital of Rwanda, a bright plaque as it won three gold medals and a bronze medal through Poomsae players Salma Al-Sayed and Hussein Ishaq in the African Taekwondo Championship, in which forty countries participate.

Hussein Ishaq achieved third place solo and won the bronze medal after a fierce competition with a large number of African players.

Salma Al-Sayed, also presented a distinguished solo performance, winning gold medal.

Both of them also participated in the doubles competitions as a team realizing two gold medals for Sudan, with an excellent performance in the first appearance of Sudan in the doubles competitions.

Head of the mission Adel Abdul-Rahman Mahdi expressed his overwhelming happiness with this achievement and stressed that the players were at the level of the event.

The Charge d'Affaires of Sudan Embassy in Kigali, Ali Mohamed Ali Homaidah, has also expressed his happiness for the achievement and for raising the name of Sudan in this great forum and stressed that playing the national anthem for a Sudanese player is a source of pride and honor for all Sudanese, praising the efforts of the Sudanese Taekwondo Federation and wishing more successes to the players.

The coach of the national team, the Austrian expert, has found much praise, especially after the distinguished appearance of the Sudanese players and their winning of medals on the first day of the championship.