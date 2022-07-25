East Africa: Somali President Attends the Conclusion of EAC Summit in Tanzania

23 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

ARUSHA, Tanzania - The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, attended the closing of the East African Community (EAC) summit in Arusha in Tanzania.

The president, who held talks on the sidelines of the meeting re-energized Somalia's bid to join the trade bloc after the previous request in 2016 and 2019 didn't yield fruit.

Also, Mohamud thanked the leaders of the East African Community (EAC) for the opportunity they gave him to attend the 23rd EAC summit, and he praised the people and the government of Tanzania for the good hospitality.

On the other hand, the President of participated in the opening event of the East African Highway with Presidents, Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya, Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, and Evariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi.

The road is one of the economic infrastructures that connect the countries of the East African Community (EAC).

