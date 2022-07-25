Africa: Millions to Watch Women's AFCON Final Between Morocco and South Africa On Saturday Night

Millions of football fans across the African continent and acrioss the world are set to tune in to tonigh's historic TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations final between hosts Morocco and South Africa at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The match will kick-off at 21h00 local time (20h00 GMT, 22h00 Cairo time).

While a capacity crowd of around 50 000 is expected at the stadium, the match will also be broadcast live across the world on multiple platforms. In the Middle East and North Africa, beIN Sport will broadcast the match, while SuperSport, StarTimes and Canal+ will cover the sub-Sahara.

Morocco's Arryadia, the host broadcaster, will ensure that the tournament is accessible to the host nation. A further 30 African free to air broadcasters will ensure the eagerly anticipated final is available widely to millions of African football fans across the continent.

In Europe, beIN Sport will cover France. In the UK, BBC will broadcast the tournament on radio and across a number of countries.

CAF General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba said: "For the first time, CAF has invested heavily in the television product for this Women's AFCON. This includes more behind the scenes content for our media rights partners, which has led to enhanced coverage. We are committed to ensuring that we raise the standards and quality of the broadcast product. We have received a very positive response about the quality of the on-site commentary and colour analysis by African legends at each match at this Women's AFCON. We believe that women's football is an attractive product, and it is our duty to take it to the next level."