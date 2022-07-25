Zimbabwe: Galatasaray, Real Valladolid Express Interest in Kadewere

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray and La Liga club Real Valladolid as he edges closer to leaving French club Lyon ahead of the new season.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwe international forward 's future has been uncertain throughout the current European football pre-season break after he struggled for game time at Lyon last season.

Kadewere has been recently linked with fellow French Ligue 1 sides Brest and Strasbourg after they reportedly expressed interest in his services.

Now according to latest reports Turkish giants Galatasaray and Spanish La Liga side Real Valladolid have also joined the list of teams that are targeting to sign Kadewere ahead of the new season.

Kadewere is currently in the Netherlands, with his Lyon teammates, preparing for the 2022/23 season.

He was named in the travelling squad for the pre-season tour in the Netherlands even though he is not in the plans of the club's coach Peter Bosz.

Kadewere, who only scored once last season, joined Olympique Lyonnais in July 2020 after a spell at Le Havre, where he made 47 league appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing eight assists.

He was signed by the former club's manager Rudi Garcia and enjoyed an impressive debut season at the club