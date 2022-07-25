Somalia: NISA Carries Out an Operation in Gedo Region

The soldiers of the National Intelligence and Security Agency [NISA] have conducted an operation in the Gedo region for the past 48 hours.

The operation took place in several areas, including Haanooy, Dooryaaley, and Abshiro, all located within the border region that is under government control.

NISA officials said the aim of the operation was to avert Al-Shabaab attacks in the key towns, including the regional capital, Garbaharey.

There has been a tense situation since the start of the NISA operation as Al-Shabaab regrouping in different locations to launch attacks.