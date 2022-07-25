East Africa: President Returns Home After EAC Meeting in Tanzania

23 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who attended the East African Community (EAC) Summit in Arusha, Tanzania, returned to the country today.

The President while in Arusha lodged Somalia's request to join the EAC as Somalia can play in the development of the bloc and the overall trade activities in the region.

Mohamud held meetings with the leaders who attended the Summit to strengthen his campaign for the approval of the request of Somalia to become a member of the East African Community.

Somalia is making full efforts to implement the request submitted to the East African Community (EAC) in 2016.

The process of Somalia becoming part of the East African Community could take time to be approved as there are more conditions to joining the EAC.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X