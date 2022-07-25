East Africa: President Returns Home After EAC Meeting in Tanzania

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who attended the East African Community (EAC) Summit in Arusha, Tanzania, returned to the country today.

The President while in Arusha lodged Somalia's request to join the EAC as Somalia can play in the development of the bloc and the overall trade activities in the region.

Mohamud held meetings with the leaders who attended the Summit to strengthen his campaign for the approval of the request of Somalia to become a member of the East African Community.

Somalia is making full efforts to implement the request submitted to the East African Community (EAC) in 2016.

The process of Somalia becoming part of the East African Community could take time to be approved as there are more conditions to joining the EAC.