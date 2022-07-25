Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Twelve patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Testing Station in the Central Region.

On the other hand, eleven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospital in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from the facility.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 9,755 while the number of deaths stands at 103.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 9,928.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

23 July 2022