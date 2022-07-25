Tanzania: Dodoma Beef Up Squad for New Season

Dodoma Jiji have signed six new players as they seek more sponsors who can help the team sparkle in the 2022/23 league season.

The remarks were said here by the club's secretary general Fortunatus John who said they are now in talks with four different companies for the sponsorship.

The official, however, said they will also continue with the sponsorship of 10BET.

"So far we are in talks with four different companies to sponsor our team for the new season and the talks have reached a good stage," John said.

He further added they target to bring a competitive team that will challenge all the teams featuring in the Premier League.

John said he is very grateful to Dodoma City Council, Dodoma Regional Football Association (DOREFA) and Dodoma football family including fans for being with their team in the 2021/2022 season.

Last season Dodoma Jiji finished at the eleventh position.

"This time we have planned well. We want to recruit the players who are able to help our team to shine in the Premier League" John said.

He said they have managed to recruit six new players for different positions and the players have signed two years each.

He said those who are recruited are Jimmy Shoji (Mbeya Kwanza), Paul Peter (Azam FC), while Collins Opare and Christan Zigah are from Biashara United.

Others are Randy Bangala, Amani Kyata and Rashid Chambo all from Coastal Union.

He named players who have extended their one-year contract are Salmin Hoza, Anderson Solomon, Abubakary Ngalema, Agustino Nsata, Rajab Mgalula, Mbwana Kibacha and Joram Mgeveke.

Dodoma Jiji striker Christian Zigah said he is grateful to the Dodoma Jiji for valuing him.

He promised to cooperate well with his teammates so that they can bring success to their team in their Premier League and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) matches.