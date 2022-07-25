Malawi: Minister Nyalonje Urges African Nations to Embrace Digital Education

Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje has urged African nations to engage in digitilizing education to meet digital skills and human Capacity development needed in the continent.

NyaLonje made the remarks during a panel discussion on Bridging the digital skills and human Capacity development gaps as part of African Internet Governance Forum in Lilongwe.

She said Africa is at a point where innovation and associated digitization are critical if the continent is to be globally competitive.

"It is the role of ministries of education to create conditions that will produce a digitally literate workforce across all sectors of the economy," she said.

NyaLonje said ministries of education should re-think how teaching and learning can be optimized within the education systems to meet digital skills and human capital development.

She bemoaned challenges Malawi face in operationalizing the digitilization agenda due to low base education and digital skills within the education system.

Many schools lack electricity and few have access to internet, she said.

NyaLonje observed that Malawi and many African countries need access to affordable digital devices for learners and teachers to use.

As well as the need for well-trained and supported teachers, she said.

The minister, however, said Malawi is beginning to address the issue of digital skills development like in many higher learning institutions are continually expanding bachelor and postgraduate programs in Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

Others include computer science and related science subjects leading to cohorts of graduates with digital skills, developing of open distance and e-learning capabilities, reviewing curricula for all primary and secondary school graduates to be digitally literate among them.