Rwanda: Rwamagana Appoint Ruremesha as New Manager

21 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

Rwamagana City have named experienced football coach, Emmanuel Ruremesha, as their new manager following their recent promotion into the topflight league for the 2022/23 season.

The former Mukura head coach, whose appointment was announced on Tuesday evening, replaces François Nsengiyumva who guided the club to their Rwanda premier league return after six years in the second division championship.

Reremesha was offered a one-year contract, renewable after assessing his performance at the end of the season.

"He is an experienced coach in the first division, we will rely on his vast experience and knowledge to do well next season," Nehemie Uwimana, Rwamagana City President.

Times Sport understands that he was tasked to 'ensure the team is not relegated back' to the second tier football.

Ruremesha also previously coaches Rayon Sports, Gicumbi, Etincelles and Musanze, all in the top division league.

