Uganda: VP Alupo, PM Nabbanja Campaign for NRM's Ariko in Soroti

Top NRM leaders including Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja on Saturday campaigned for Herbert Ariko, the party flagbearer in the forthcoming Sorori City East by-election.

Six rallies in Otatai, Acetgwen and Opiai wards saw Alupo who is also the Woman MP for Katakwi district interact with the voters on the "distinctive mark", the NRM has made for Teso region.

"We are here to ask you to continue a peaceful journey led by President Museveni, by voting Herbert Ariko. NRM promised a university, good roads, improved agriculture with tractors, sustained peace and on all its promises; NRM is continuously delivering. Let's not interrupt this progress. Vote right,"Alupo said.

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja also held a series of meetings with several special interest groups on her second day in the field.

Several ministers including Gen Jeje Odongo (Foreign Affairs), Musa Ecweru (State Minister, works), Peter Ogwang (State Minister for sports), Hellen Adoa (State Minister, Fisheries) and Kenneth Obote Ongalo (Teso Affairs) among others were also part of the delegation camped in Soroti to canvass support for NRM.

The director for mobilization at the NRM secretariat, Rose Mary Senninde urged voters to send someone who will join a bigger family of decision makers for improved services.

"I therefore appeal to you to vote Herbert Ariko", she requested.