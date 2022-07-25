Liberia: 9th Grader in Ganta Wins Lonestar Cell MTN Momo Waysay-Wasa SUV Car

Teta Togba, a ninth-grade student in Ganta City, Nimba County over the weekend broke down in tears of joy as she won a brand new Duster Renault (SUV) vehicle from Lonestar Cell MTN's mega promo initiative "MoMo Waysay-Wasa Version 2."

The MoMo Waysay-Wasa over the weekend was the week fourth since the initiative was launched here.

LoneStar Cell MTN over the weekend stormed the capital of Nimba County and gave away several prizes to customers who are regularly using the giant GSM company's mobile money to transact business.

During the raffle draw, several citizens of Nimba County won prestigious prizes.

But the highlight was a brand new Duster Renault SUV won by Teta Togba, a resident of Peace Community and a 9th-grade student.

Ms. Togba works in a garage and she won the car by buying just 0.50 minutes using MTN Mobile Money.

However, the prize won by the struggling Liberian student broke down several people in tears and astonishment.

The 4th draw for the "MoMo Waysay Wasa version 2 was held in front of Justina Bar and Restaurant on Ganta's Main Street.

Like the previous draws, 10 subscribers from Nimba also won US$50 cash prize each, and 10 agents also got US$200 each.

At the same time, other customers won brand new Smartphones, Television sets and a motorbike.

Meanwhile, Madam Martha Johnson, a twin mother (two boys) residing in Sanniquellie, initially doubted that she had won when she received a call while in hospital with her.

Upon confirmation from a friend in Ganta, some bike boys volunteered to transport Martha to Ganta to get her prize, a television set.

Speaking in an interview with journalists after receiving her prize, Teta Togba expressed overwhelming gratitude to LoneStar Cell MTN for the program.

She urged Liberians not to doubt the process, but to make use of the opportunity by just transacting using their mobile money.

" My brother to admit, I am really confused now and do not know how to start this talking," she said.

"My mouth is full to [tell] the truth because how it happened I just can't explain. I am now an owner of a car," said Teta.

The weekly draw continues for the next two months with a lot of cash, TV sets, motorbikes, kehkeh and two more cars.

Mobile Money subscribers have been urged to continue doing business using their accounts to be a lucky winner.-Edited by Winston W. Parley

