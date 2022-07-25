Ghana: NDC Honours Late Prof. Mills

Former President, Mr John Dramani Mahama has urged political leaders and heads of institutions to emulate the life of the late former President Professor John Evans Atta-Mills for the growth and development of the country.

According to him, the issues of corruption and injustice that had characterised the country per reports was in contrast to what the late President Atta-Mills stood for, while describing the recent controversies surrounding his final resting place unfortunate.

The former President was speaking at a wreath laying and thanksgiving service by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the late former President at the Asomdwee Park at Osu in Accra yesterday.

At the ceremony, wreaths were laid by Mr Mahama who was accompanied by his former running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, family of the late President Atta-Mills, the NDC led by the General-Secretary and Chairman, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo respectively.

Other individuals were the Memorial Heritage, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu on behalf of government, and Mrs Rita Naa Odoley Sowah , Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon also laid one on behalf of the wife of the late President Atta-Mills.

The late President Atta-Mills, Mr Mahama said, was a man who upheld the principle of justice, peace, unity, honesty, service and selflessness which earned him the name "Asomdwe Hene" which means King of Peace.

"At the last count, evidence suggest that Atta-Mills deservedly was the Ghanaian leader most honoured in terms of monument assigned to him", Mr Mahama said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such a man and his memory are worthy of the outmost respect even as he rests with his maker. It is therefore a matter of deep regret for me and many others that what should had been a solemn 10th anniversary to reflect on his life was heralded by needles controversies about his final resting place", Mr Mahama added.

Moreover, he implored the government to build on the legacies of the late President while highlighting some of his achievements such as the establishment of the Atuabo Gas project which had been beneficial to the country.

Delivering the sermon, the Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, Accra Diocese, Rt. Rev Emmanuel Borlabi Bortey recounting the life of the late President Atta-Mills described him as one who was selfless, hardworking and a disciplinarian.

He noted that the country over the past years had been hit with many corrupt practices which former President Atta-Mills frowned upon and therefore urged leaders to tackle with all sincerity.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, noted that the achievements of the late President Atta-Mills were enormous adding that the NDC would continue to uphold his legacies and principles.

In attendance at the ceremony were the National Executives of the NDC, Members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Atta-Mills Memorial Heritage, Family Members and party faithful clad in white anniversary cloth with the image of the late President printed on it.