Somalia's parliament gave new Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre additional time to form his new cabinet.

During Monday's session, 144 MPs voted in favor of the PM's request to give him ten more days to announce a government while one lawmaker rejected it. There was no abstention.

The original 30 days to submit the list of the Cabinet ministers to the house expires today, July 25. This comes as President Hassan Sheikh is on an official visit to Egypt.

Watch below the session.