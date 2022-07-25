Tanzania Cancels Move to Lift Ban on Wildlife Sale

25 July 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)

Tanzania’s government is reversing its controversial decision to lift a ban on wildlife exports.

The order to roll back the embargo was only announced two days ago, and had been heavily criticised by activists.

The law was introduced in 2016 to help prevent protected animals being smuggled out of the country by poachers.

Wildlife authorities had planned to allow exports for six months so traders could “clear stocks of animals” that they hadn’t been able to sell.

But Tanzania’s Minister of Tourism and Natural Resources Pindi Chana said the ban would be reinstated until a further decision had been made.

Tanzania is known for its wildlife safaris that draw large numbers of tourists.

