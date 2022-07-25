Tanzania: Govt Pledges to Turn Tanzania Into World Mineral Hub

THE government has affirmed its intention to make the country a world mineral commercial hub to attract investors into the sector, thus opening up more opportunities in the mining business.

Minister for Minerals, Dr Doto Biteko, made the announcement in his meeting with artisanal and small scale miners, thus urging them to get ready for tapping into envisaged opportunities.

He said the ministry is on the right track in realising the goal of making Tanzania the mineral commercial hub, attributing current inflow of foreigners coming into Tanzania to learn how the country has managed to regulate the extractive industry with special focus on small scale miners.

Dr Biteko cited the current conducive environment for investment as catalyst in bringing in more investors in the mining sector.

"President Samia Suluhu Hassan has said that it is loudly and clearly that the small scale miners are among her priorities, so wants to see them prosper, thus she directed us to address the challenges facing the group," said Dr Biteko.

The minister expounded that the government is finalizing negotiations with financial institutions so that they issue soft loans to the small scale miners, saying thatthough there are institutions offering the services, the government wants engagement of more players.

He underscored the need for the mining sector to be at the forefront in creation of employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, thus contributing more to the national economic development.

In dealing with challenge in lack of markets for minerals, he said the government continues constructing markets in every region, especially in mineral-mining zones.

"The government is carrying on with geological surveys in mining areas so that the miners can mine in areas where they are assured of mineral deposits," said Dr Biteko.

Kigoma Regional Commissioner, Mr Thobias Andengenye commended the small scale miners in the region for effectively participating in the mining sector.

Speaking at the occasion, Kigoma Regional Mining Association Secretary, Mr Lister Balegele said they were committed to empowering their members to ensure they graduate to medium scale miners to meet both local and international markets.