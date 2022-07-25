Tanzania: Mpango Pushes for Carbon Trade

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has directed the State Ministry (Union Affairs and Environment to work on shortfalls in the policy that administers carbon trade in the country so that the nation can benefit from the business.

He issued the directives on Saturday in Tanganyika District, Katavi region when handing over a dummy cheque worth 2.3bn/- that has been earned by the district council and eight villages through carbon trade.

Dr Mpango also instructed the ministry to embark on public sensitisation programmes that will create awareness on opportunities that are being brightened by carbon business for individual and national development.

He moreover instructed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in collaboration with the regional authorities to take legal measures against individuals engaging in malpractices of cutting down trees and burning the forests.

"The ministry should properly enforce laws that protect environment to reduce effects that are brought by environmental degradation," said Dr Mpango, asking the Katavi region authorities to conduct the environmental assessment as well as provide public education to members of the community.

In another development, Dr Mpango called on Tanzanians to refrain from carrying out farming activities and animal keeping in the forest areas.

Earlier, the Tanganyika District Executive Director, Shaban Juma said the project goes along with maintaining the ecology of the area, which has a total of 216,944 hectares of forest being surrounded by 34,242 residents of eight villages.

He also instructed the Ministry of Works and Transport to fast-track construction of road at tarmac level from Katavi to Uvinza in Kigoma to stimulate business and interaction of people from the two regions.

Earlier, while at the Mpimbwe District Council, Dr Mpango instructed government officials in Local Government Authorities (LGA's) to ensure proper spending of public funds being issued for development projects.

He also asked civil servants to work diligently when providing services to members of the public by also ensuring proper adherence to the rules and regulations of the public service.

He made the statement yesterday when he was inaugurating the administration block for the Mpimbwe District Council in Katavi region. The building was constructed at the cost of 2.9bn/-.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Vice-President also reminded civil servants to make better use of the government offices and get rid of corruption practices while serving members of the public.

"It's a high time government officials discarded business as usual attitude when discharging their responsibilities and provide better services to the public," he said.

He also instructed the Ministry of Works and Transport to fast track verification exercises to enable payment of compensation for residents who will vacate their premises to pave the way for construction of the Kibaoni - Majimoto - Inyonga road at tarmac level.

Dr Mpango also expressed the government commitment to implement water projects in Mpimbwe District Council, instructing the Ministry of Water to complete the Maji moto project in November this year.

For his part, Deputy Minister of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Dr Festo Dugange said the government had already issued 3.4bn/- for the construction of the district hospital in Mpimbwe council.

"The project has been completed and already the facility is in use as per the intended purpose," he said.

According to him, the government also released some 300m/- for the construction of the emergency services unit at the facility.

For his part, Kavuu constituency MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs Geoffrey Pinda asked the government to establish a district police station. He also asked for the construction of the Prison facility in the district.

Speaking, Katavi Regional Commissioner Mwanamvua Mrindoko hailed the government for releasing funds to finance the construction of seven administration blocks in the region, a move that aims at improving service delivery in the region.