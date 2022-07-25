Tanzania: Mkapa's Legacy Lives On Two Years After Demise

SUNDAY, a day of rest and religious worship for a section of Tanzanians, marked two years since Benjamin Mkapa, a visionary leader, who is credited for laying the foundation for the modern institutional, social, economic systems, passed on.

On July 24, 2020, Tanzanians woke up to sad news of the passing of Mr Mkapa, who breathed his last aged 81. And Sunday, as the country marked precisely the second death anniversary of the Third Phase President, Mkapa's name remained synonymous with visionary, daring, bold, and iconic statesman.

The nation dearly remembers the late Mkapa, who led the nation from 1995 to 2005, before handing over the leadership baton to his successor, Dr Jakaya Kikwete.

In marking Mkapa's second death anniversary, leaders inside and outside Tanzania on separate occasions eulogised him as a great leader.

"Today is 2 years since we lost our third phase President, late Benjamin Mkapa.

The Sixth Phase Government will continue to honour his great contribution during his leadership in building strong institu- tions, participatory economy and transparency.

Let's pray for him that he continues to rest in peace," President Samia tweeted on Sunday.

In her speech during the second Mkapa Symposium 2022 which was organised by Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) on July 14 in Zanzibar, President Samia appreciated the fallen leader for his courage and visionary leadership, which is worthy of emulation.

"Mzee Mkapa wasn't scared to tell us the truth that we are in the market economy; and that partnership with the private sector is inevitable," she stated.

Ms Samia reaffirmed her resolve to emulate the late Mkapa in working with the private sector, especially in the health sector.

"Former President Mkapa had the audacity to convince us to embrace the private sector though he was himself a communist," she eulogised.

President Samia said the government has devised an articulate strategy to work with the private sector practically; not verbally.

However, she reminded investors in the health sector of the fact that health service is a public good, which every person has a right to. "You better strike a balance between earning a small profit and delivering services to all people, wherever they are and affordably health is a public good; not pure business," she counselled.

Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano and his South African counterpart Thabo Mbeki also addressed the two-day symposium.

They both described Mkapa as a brave, visionary and transformational leader. While Chissano attended the symposium, Mbeki gave his address virtually from South Africa through zoom.

Prior to the symposium, former President Kikwete on July 03, this year, paid glowing tribute to his predecessor Mkapa, describing him as a conservator to the core.

Dr Kikwete eulogised the late Mkapa on the sidelines of the African Wildlife Fund's (AWF) 60th anniversary and the premiering of the Benjamin Mkapa Photography Awards Exhibition held in Arusha.

According to the former president, during his tenure, the late Mkapa enacted laws and policies that were aimed at conserving the environment and protecting natural resources.

"He always wanted to see Tanzanians reap benefits from natural resources, this is a noble cause that he never got tired of," revealed Dr Kikwete.

The retired president, who also served as Foreign Affairs Minister during Mkapa's tenure, said the former President always ensured that human activities were regulated and controlled to ensure the sustainability of natural resources.

"Whenever he got the op- portunity to lecture at international platforms, Mr Mkapa always rooted for the protection of natural resources and he truly exhibited this through his writings and speeches," he disclosed.

For her part, Mkapa's widow, Mama Anna Mkapa expressed her gratitude to AWF's gesture in honouring the former President.

According to Mama Mkapa, the late leader treasured and valued conservation and protection of natural resources throughout his life.

"Tonight's (July 3rd, 2022) event exemplifies the kind of legacy that my late husband left behind, he will probably be beaming a big smile wherever he is," she said.

At least 79 images representing 11 categories were put up for display at the city's Cultural Heritage Centre.

The Benjamin Mkapa African Wildlife Photography Awards are named after the late Mkapa, one of Africa's most beloved leaders, who was the President of Tanzania from 1995 to 2005, as well as AWF's longest-serving trustee.

Tanzania will forever remember this great leader with an impeccable character.