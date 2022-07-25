Tunisians Vote On Constitutional Referendum

25 July 2022
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Tunisians are voting Monday in a referendum on a new constitution that would give President Kais Saied more power. The vote comes one year after Saied suspended parliament, arguing he needed to act to save the country from a political and economic crisis.

Critics have called the new constitution a power grab, and protests of the document took place in the days ahead of the vote.

Despite calls to boycott the vote by opposition parties and civil society groups, the referendum is expected to pass. The proposed constitution would give Saied full executive control, supreme command of the army and the ability to appoint a government without parliamentary approval.

